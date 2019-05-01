For every critic who thinks they can beat WNBA players in a game of one-on-one, think again.

Minnesota Lynx guard Lexie Brown teamed up with The Hoop State Network for its new series She Nice!, where female basketball players will take on people who talk trash online and think they can beat female players. Brown faced former Division II player Darius Moore to see who has the better hoop skills.

Playing to seven with a four-dribble limit rule, both hyped up the competition and predicted they would win 7–0. However, Brown quickly put up three unanswered points and Moore kept the trash talk to a minimum.

Down 4–3 later, Moore admitted, "I ain't gonna lie, she plays good D." He eventually got ahead 6–5 but couldn't hold his lead, and Brown unsuprisingly won the contest.

Brown, the daughter of former Celtics guard Dee Brown, played at Maryland and Duke before being selected by the Connecticut Sun with the ninth overall pick of the 2018 draft.

She said she wanted to "show up and show out for the girls out there" during her contest against Moore. It looks like Brown accomplished her mission.