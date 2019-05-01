WNBA Guard Lexie Brown Schools Former Division II Player in One-on-One Game

Screenshot/Hoop State

Did he really think he was going to beat her?

By Jenna West
May 01, 2019

For every critic who thinks they can beat WNBA players in a game of one-on-one, think again.

Minnesota Lynx guard Lexie Brown teamed up with The Hoop State Network for its new series She Nice!, where female basketball players will take on people who talk trash online and think they can beat female players. Brown faced former Division II player Darius Moore to see who has the better hoop skills.

Playing to seven with a four-dribble limit rule, both hyped up the competition and predicted they would win 7–0. However, Brown quickly put up three unanswered points and Moore kept the trash talk to a minimum.

Down 4–3 later, Moore admitted, "I ain't gonna lie, she plays good D." He eventually got ahead 6–5 but couldn't hold his lead, and Brown unsuprisingly won the contest.

Brown, the daughter of former Celtics guard Dee Brown, played at Maryland and Duke before being selected by the Connecticut Sun with the ninth overall pick of the 2018 draft.

She said she wanted to "show up and show out for the girls out there" during her contest against Moore. It looks like Brown accomplished her mission.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message