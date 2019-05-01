Report: Timberwolves to Hire Gersson Rosas as President of Basketball Operations

Rosas previously served as the Rockets' vice president of basketball operations.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 01, 2019

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Gersson Rosas as the team's next president of basketball operations, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, Rosas met with team owner Glen Taylor on Wednesday for his second interview, which reportedly led to the hiring.

Rosas will replace Tom Thibodeau, who was fired on Jan. 6 with the Timberwolves at 19–21. Thibodeau had two and a half seasons left on his five-year contract.

Rosas spent 16 years with the Houston Rockets and currently serves as the team's president of basketball operations. He previously took the general manager job in Dallas before resigning three months later.

Rosas also served as USA Basketball's international player personnel scout for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

The Timberwolves finished 11th in the Western Conference with a record of 36–46 in 2018.

