Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig suffered a broken nose during the team's Western Conference semi-finals matchup against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

In the second quarter of Game 2, Craig appeared to fall and take a shot to the face off a teammate's leg. Craig's nose was bleeding as he left the court in pain.

Torrey Craig hits his face on the leg of a teammate pic.twitter.com/tzehchHBNw — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 2, 2019

Hoping the best for Torrey Craig (broken nose) after a scary hit and fall in Game 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iVWqawH8oL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2019

An in-game report revealed that Craig had broken his nose. Craig will also undergo further X-rays to determine if he suffered another facial fracture.

Craig averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds for Denver in the regular season.

The Nuggets lead the series 1–0 after defeating the Trail Blazers 121–113 on Monday.