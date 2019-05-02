There is a decent chance Ben Simmons hears from the NBA about this play in the near future.

During the second quarter of Thursday's Game 3 between the 76ers and Raptors, Simmons found himself tangled up with fellow All-Star Kyle Lowry.

Simmons ended up on the ground after jumping for a rebound while Lowry boxed him out, and then he appeared to purposely throw his left elbow into Lowry's groin.

Ben Simmons with the sneaky elbow to Kyle Lowry's balls pic.twitter.com/WmLzdsY8Lq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 3, 2019

Simmons was not called for anything on the play, although the ESPN broadcast booth predicted he will likely be given a flagrant foul by the league retroactively.

Last season, Simmons and Lowry got into it in Philadelphia during a January game and both were ejected. After the contest, Lowry told reporters he went to the back hallway to confront Simmons.

Simmons and Lowry with a little heated back and forth.



Up next, we hear from Ben Simmons on Postgame Live, only on NBC Sports Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/ttH6JlCNN7 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 15, 2018

The second-round series is tied 1-1 and Game 4 will be played on Sunday.