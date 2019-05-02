Ben Simmons Elbows Kyle Lowry in Groin in Second Quarter of Game 3

Screnshot from @gifdsports via Twitter

The 76ers are hosting the Raptors in Game 3 of their second-round series with the matchup tied at 1-1.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 02, 2019

There is a decent chance Ben Simmons hears from the NBA about this play in the near future.

During the second quarter of Thursday's Game 3 between the 76ers and Raptors, Simmons found himself tangled up with fellow All-Star Kyle Lowry.

Simmons ended up on the ground after jumping for a rebound while Lowry boxed him out, and then he appeared to purposely throw his left elbow into Lowry's groin.

Simmons was not called for anything on the play, although the ESPN broadcast booth predicted he will likely be given a flagrant foul by the league retroactively.

Last season, Simmons and Lowry got into it in Philadelphia during a January game and both were ejected. After the contest, Lowry told reporters he went to the back hallway to confront Simmons.

The second-round series is tied 1-1 and Game 4 will be played on Sunday.

