Former Houston Rockets draft pick Royce White and 2007 NBA number one overall pick Greg Oden were among the notable names selected in the Big 3 draft held Wednesday night.

White was the 16th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft and had well documented issues with mental health, including a fear of flying.

During the draft, he wore a shirt that read “I Flew Here.” White joins the Enemies with Lamar Odom, Gilbert Arenas, Perry Jones III, Craig Smith, and Frank Robinson.

Oden played only 82 NBA games due to chronic knee injuries after being the top pick in the 2007 NBA draft. Oden, who was the seventh pick in the first round of the Big 3 draft will play for the Aliens, with Kendrick Perkins, Shannon Brown and Andre Owens.

Other notable draft picks include former Milwaukee Bucks forward Larry Sanders and Mario Chalmers, who won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat.

Here are the complete draft results:

Round 1

1: Enemies - Royce White

2: Triplets - Chris Johnson

3: 3 Headed Monsters - Larry Sanders

4: Killer 3’s - Josh Powell

5: Ball Hogs - Will McDonald

6: Tri-State - Yakhouba Diawara

7: Aliens - Greg Oden

8: Trilogy - Patrick O’Bryant

9: Bivouac - Shawn Williams

10: Ghost Ballers - Jamario Moon

Round 2

1: Bivouac - C.J. Leslie

2: Killer 3’s - Donte Greene

3: 3 Headed Monsters - Tre Simmons

4: Tri-State - Jason Richardson

5: Triplets - Alan Anderson

6: Trilogy - Sam Young

7: Ghost Ballers - Alex Scales

8: Aliens - Brandon Rush

9: Ball Hogs - Jermaine Taylor

10: Enemies - Craig Smith

Round 3

1: Triplets - Sergio Gipson

2: 3 Headed Monsters - Mario Chalmers

3: Aliens - Robert Vaden

4: Ball Hogs - Dusan Bulut

5: Killer 3’s - C.J. Watson

6: 3’s Company - Dijon Thompson

7: Trilogy - Carlos Arroyo

8: Bivouac - Dion Glover

9: Ghost Ballers - Mike Taylor

10: Tri-State - Bonzi Wells

11: Enemies - Frank Robinson