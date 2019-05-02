Pat Connaughton’s First Pitch Attempt Proves He Was Right to Give Up Baseball

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

He didn’t look like a fourth-round MLB draft pick. 

By Dan Gartland
May 02, 2019

In 2014, Pat Conaughton faced a very difficult decision. He had been picked in the fourth round of the MLB draft by the Orioles as a pitcher and had to decide whether he should quit playing basketball at Notre Dame and commit fully to baseball or hold out hope he could make it in the NBA. He ultimately decided on basketball and is now a key bench contributor for the Bucks. 

Judging by Connaughton’s performance at Wednesday night’s Brewers game, he made the right decision. 

Connaughton blamed the poor performance on “a little excitement.”

“Maybe not the proper warmup, maybe not the proper adjustment throwing off a mound,” he told Fox Sports Wisconsin. “It’s been a while. Let’s just say I would have brushed back a few righthanded batters.”

In all seriousness, though, Connaughton had good control during his pitching career. He faced 62 batters in six games for the Aberdeen IronBirds in 2014 and only walked three. He also had just one wild pitch. Now he has two. 

