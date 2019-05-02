Celtics GM Danny Ainge Suffered Mild Heart Attack During Game 2 vs. Bucks

Ainge is expected to make a full recovery.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 02, 2019

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the team announced on Thursday.

According to the Celtics, Ainge received immediate medical attention during the team's Game 2 matchup against the Bucks. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Ainge, 60, will return to Boston on Thursday evening. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Ainge was active and feeling much better on Thursday. Ainge previously suffered a minor heart attack in 2009 that required a brief stay in the hospital.

The Celtics and Bucks are tied 1–1 in the Eastern Conference semi-finals series. Boston defeated the Bucks 112–90 on Sunday before Milwaukee took down the Celtics 123–102 on Tuesday night.

The two teams will face off in Boston on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

