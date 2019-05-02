During Game 2 of the Trail Blazers' second-round series against the Nuggets, a Denver fan told Enes Kanter, "Go back to Turkey, oh wait, you can't," according to ESPN.com's Royce Young.

Kanter called the comment "hurtful" when he responded on Twitter Thursday and added, "Be grateful for the Democracy and Freedom we have here."

I wish I could go back to Turkey to see Family 😔

But I chose to support Democracy, Freedom and Human rights,

I am grateful for most Americans supporting that right. @nuggets take control of your fans.

This is hurtful 💔

Be grateful for the Democracy and Freedom we have here. https://t.co/SMGu9j3qc4 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 2, 2019

He also called out the NBA's Turkey account, which didn't acknowledge his 15-point, nine-rebound performance in the series-tying victory.

What a messed up country lead by #TurkishDictator @RTErdogan

Only Turkish player out here tonight, and the official @NBA for Turkey @NBAturkiye is censoring me. They dont show blazers games in Turkey. The government controls people,this a problem. How can official NBA allow this pic.twitter.com/Zvny0NwF8C — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 2, 2019

The player's union also voiced its support for Kanter, who has had issues with the Turkish government in the past. Kanter has spoken out against president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the past, and in addition to having his passport revoked, he also feared he could potentially be killed if he traveled with the Knicks to London in January.

We will always support our players using their voices and we stand with you @Enes_Kanter: https://t.co/185XvvbWKl pic.twitter.com/TLgYjz53uL — NBPA (@TheNBPA) May 2, 2019

Kanter, who is in his eighth year in the league, has been a big help for the Trail Blazers this postseason. He's averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 boards while shooting 60.6% in seven games so far the playoffs.

Portland hosts the Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday.