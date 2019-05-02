Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter, NBPA Respond to 'Go Back to Turkey' Comment From Nuggets Fan

Enes Kanter responded to a tweet that mentioned some of the things Nuggets fans were yelling at him during Game 2 of Portland's 2019 NBA playoff series.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 02, 2019

During Game 2 of the Trail Blazers' second-round series against the Nuggets, a Denver fan told Enes Kanter, "Go back to Turkey, oh wait, you can't," according to ESPN.com's Royce Young.

Kanter called the comment "hurtful" when he responded on Twitter Thursday and added, "Be grateful for the Democracy and Freedom we have here."

He also called out the NBA's Turkey account, which didn't acknowledge his 15-point, nine-rebound performance in the series-tying victory.

The player's union also voiced its support for Kanter, who has had issues with the Turkish government in the past. Kanter has spoken out against president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the past, and in addition to having his passport revoked, he also feared he could potentially be killed if he traveled with the Knicks to London in January.

Kanter, who is in his eighth year in the league, has been a big help for the Trail Blazers this postseason. He's averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 boards while shooting 60.6% in seven games so far the playoffs.

Portland hosts the Nuggets in Game 3 on Friday.

