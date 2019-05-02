Rockets guard James Harden told reporters Thursday before practice that he expects to be completely clear for Game 3 of the Rockets' Western Conference semifinal series against the Warriors. He continues to deal with eye pain after being accidentally hit by Draymond Green in the first quarter of the Rockets' Game 2 loss to Golden State.

Harden suffered contusions in both eyes and a lacerated left eyelid that made it difficult for him to see. When asked if the pain had gone away, Harden said it was still there but added that his vision had improved.

"Nah, still tough," Harden said. "Especially in bright lights. But I can see y'all a little bit better, so that's all that matters."

When asked if he would be good to go for Game 3, Harden responded with a question of his own, asking the reporter: "If I could play barely seeing last game, what makes you think I would sit out Game 3?"

Harden discussed the injury on Tuesday night following the Rockets' 115-109 loss, telling reporters "I barely can see."

Harden poured in 29 points despite the eye injury, but Golden State still took a 2–0 series lead. Game 3 from the Toyota Center in Houston will tip-off on Saturday, May 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET.