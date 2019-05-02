Rockets' James Harden Says He Can See a 'Bit Better' After Suffering Lacerated Eyelid in Game 2

Harden suffered a lacerated left eyelid during Game 2 against the Warriors on Tuesday night after being accidentally hit by Draymond Green.

By Emily Caron
May 02, 2019

Rockets guard James Harden told reporters Thursday before practice that he expects to be completely clear for Game 3 of the Rockets' Western Conference semifinal series against the Warriors. He continues to deal with eye pain after being accidentally hit by Draymond Green in the first quarter of the Rockets' Game 2 loss to Golden State. 

Harden suffered contusions in both eyes and a lacerated left eyelid that made it difficult for him to see. When asked if the pain had gone away, Harden said it was still there but added that his vision had improved.

"Nah, still tough," Harden said. "Especially in bright lights. But I can see y'all a little bit better, so that's all that matters." 

When asked if he would be good to go for Game 3, Harden responded with a question of his own, asking the reporter: "If I could play barely seeing last game, what makes you think I would sit out Game 3?"

Harden discussed the injury on Tuesday night following the Rockets' 115-109 loss, telling reporters "I barely can see."

Harden poured in 29 points despite the eye injury, but Golden State still took a 2–0 series lead. Game 3 from the Toyota Center in Houston will tip-off on Saturday, May 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message