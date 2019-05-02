The Sixers' Jimmy Bulter sent a message to Tre and Tyus Jones's mother, Debbie, on his pink Air Jordan 32s on Thursday night as Philadelphia hosted Toronto in Game 3 at the Wells Fargo Center. He wrote the words "Mama Jones, We Fighting," on the soles with a heart. Debbie diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Butler and Tyus were teammates in Minnesota before the former was traded to Philadelphia in November.

.@jimmybutler uses his pink Air Jordan 32 Lows to send a message to @Tre3Jones & @1Tyus’ mother Debbie, who is bravely battling breast cancer 🎀

📸: @NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/zL4n9g32YQ — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) May 3, 2019

The brothers announced Debbie's diagnosis on Instagram in early March and added that the cancer was caught "at an early stage." The Timberwolves held an online auction to raise money for breast health awareness to support Tyus and the Jones family in April.

Tre honored Debbie's battle on March 22 with a customized pair of Duke Kyrie 5s during the Blue Devils' first-round NCAA tournament game.

💙💙💙 @Tre3Jones will wear these customized Kyrie 5's in honor of his mom, who is battling breast cancer. Our thoughts are with @Debbieddjones and the Jones family. 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/dxlXthYLnK — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 22, 2019

The 76ers will take on the Raptors in Game 4 on Sunday as the playoffs continue. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.