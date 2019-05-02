Knicks Owner James Dolan Sued By MSG Shareholders Over 'Excessive' Pay

MSG shareholders suing New York Knicks owner James Dolan for 'excessive' pay.

By Scooby Axson
May 02, 2019

Shareholders have sued Madison Square Garden Company CEO James Dolan, claiming that the New York Knicks owner is overpaid and that he spends more time his band JD & the Straight Shot than actually being an executive.

According to filings by MSG, Dolan has been paid almost $76 million over the past three years, with the lawsuit saying that the MSG's peer companies pay their CEO's an average of $17 million over the same time frame.

MSG, which also owns the WNBA's New York Liberty, New York Rangers of the National Hockey League and Radio City Music Hall, vowed to fight the lawsuit.

"This lawsuit amounts to nothing more than corporate harassment. The company stands by its policies and practices," MSG said in a statement to Agenda, which first reported the lawsuit. "These [law] firms represent the worst in our legal system," the statement read. "They manufacture complaints and then advertise for clients, also known as trolling. Members of these firms tried to the same tactic at Cablevision [where Dolan previously served as CEO]. They lost and will lose again."

The lawsuit also took issue with Dolan performing with his band.

“In 2017, for example, the band performed 50 times in six countries and 41 U.S. cities, an increase from the 32 shows it performed in 2016. In late 2017, the band released its sixth album, and is in the process of recording a seventh," the lawsuit said.

Dolan, 63, has repeatedly said that he is not selling the Knicks, despite calls from fans to do so.

According to Forbes, the Knicks are the highest valued NBA team at $4 billion, up The New up 11% from last year.

