Report: Lakers Moving Toward Offering Tyronn Lue Head Coaching Job

Lue has been long considered a front-runner to replace Luke Walton.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 03, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving toward making Tyronn Lue the team's new head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers are proceeding toward an offer to Lue in the coming days. The team reportedly has no plans to introduce new candidates into the head coaching search process.

Lue emerged as a top candidate for the Lakers' coaching job shortly after the season's end. In April, Lue met with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for approximately 90 minutes to discuss the head coaching vacancy.

Los Angeles's head coaching job was left open after the team fired Luke Walton on April 12. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record this season and missed the playoffs for the sixth-straight season.

Lue reached the NBA Finals three times while coaching LeBron James and the Cavaliers, including an NBA championship in 2016. Lue was fired shortly after the start of the 2018-19 season.

He finished his tenure in Cleveland with a 128–83 record.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message