The Los Angeles Lakers are moving toward making Tyronn Lue the team's new head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers are proceeding toward an offer to Lue in the coming days. The team reportedly has no plans to introduce new candidates into the head coaching search process.

Lue emerged as a top candidate for the Lakers' coaching job shortly after the season's end. In April, Lue met with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for approximately 90 minutes to discuss the head coaching vacancy.

Los Angeles's head coaching job was left open after the team fired Luke Walton on April 12. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record this season and missed the playoffs for the sixth-straight season.

Lue reached the NBA Finals three times while coaching LeBron James and the Cavaliers, including an NBA championship in 2016. Lue was fired shortly after the start of the 2018-19 season.

He finished his tenure in Cleveland with a 128–83 record.