Magic Johnson didn't send any fire tweets Thursday, but he did do something to send social media into a stir.

The former president of basketball operations for the Lakers got dinner with team owner Jeanie Buss, and of course, people cared a little bit too much. Johnson has already said Buss is like a "sister" to him and the relationship between the two predates his time in the front office.

However, it's still kinda funny to think about what they were talking about.

So let's think about some possibilities for conversation topics for Magic and Jeanie on a Thursday night in May.

D'Angelo Russell

Surely Magic and Jeanie had something to say about the player the Lakers took with the No. 2 pick in 2015 considering the news about his marijuana possession at LaGuardia Airport.

What general manager Rob Pelinka should do this offseason

Johnson said he is still going to be involved helping out the team, so maybe he has some suggestions for who should fill his role, who should come in as the new coach and how they should attack free agency.

LeBron James

Everybody talks about LeBron all the time, even if they didn't play an integral role in getting him to Los Angeles. Maybe Magic thinks he could play a part in Space Jam 2.

How Magic left the team

At the very least, there had to be one off-hand remark about the way Johnson smiled and shook his head.

Anything else that doesn't have to do with the Lakers

They are two grown adults who are close to each other. Everything doesn't have to be about a basketball team they both have a connection to. Maybe they talked about Avengers: Endgame or Game of Thrones. They might have wanted to complain about Taylor Swift's Billboard Music Awards performance. They're good friends who consider each other family, so we probably don't need to care that much.

But it is always fun to get some jokes off after the way Magic just abruptly quit his job without telling his boss.