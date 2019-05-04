LeBron James Says It Was 'Weird' Magic Johnson Left Lakers Without Telling Him

LeBron James revealed on The Shop that he would've liked Magic Johnson to notify him that he was leaving the Lakers.

By Jenna West
May 04, 2019

Magic Johnson shocked basketball fans when he announced his resignation from the Lakers in early April, and LeBron James was among those in disbelief over his sudden decision to step down as president of basketball operations. 

James discussed Johnson's departure in his latest episode of The Shop on HBO Saturday night. The three-time champ said he didn't appreciate Johnson leaving without telling him.

"I came here to be a part of the Lakers organization [after] having a conversation with Magic," James said. "So it was just weird for [Johnson] to just be like 'Nah, I’m out of here,' and not even have no like 'Hey, Bron, it’s Magic. Kiss my a--; I'm gone.' It wasn’t even that."

Johnson announced his departure at an impromptu press conference before the Lakers' home game against the Trail Blazers on April 9. He told reporters that his position as the team's president did not allow him to be himself. Johnson also shared during the presser that he had not yet told team owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka of his decision.

James revealed that he found out about Johnson's resignation from his business partner, Randy Mims, and then confirmed the news browsing his phone. He next told teammate Lonzo Ball about Johnson's announcement, and the news began to spread across the Lakers' locker room.

This past season was tumultuous for the Lakers, who suffered an onslaught of injuries throughout the year. James played a career-low 55 games after sustaining a groin injury on Christmas Day.

The Lakers missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year, and it marked the first time since 2005 that James didn't reach the postseason. The messy season finished with the organization firing head coach Luke Walton.

