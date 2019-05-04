Raptors' Pascal Siakam Doubtful for Game 4 vs. Sixers

The Raptors' second leading scorer could miss the game with a calf contusion.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 04, 2019

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is doubtful for the team's Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup on Sunday.

According to the team, Siakam is suffering from a right calf contusion and could miss Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Siakam was the subject of criticism after the two teams's chippy Game 3 battle for appearing to purposely trip Sixers big man Joel Embiid Thursday night. After the game, Siakam said he was frustrated about not getting a foul call on the block, but wasn't trying to hurt Embiid.

Siakam, the team's second leading scorer, is averaging 23.3 points per game so far this series.

The Sixers now own a 2–1 series lead after defeating the Raptors 116-95. Tip-off for Game 4 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

