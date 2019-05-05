Joel Embiid Said He Was Throwing Up Night Before Game 4 Loss vs. Raptors

Joel Embiid was once again sick during the Sixers' playoff loss to the Raptors. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 05, 2019

Joel Embiid said he was sick during the 76ers' second-round Game 4 playoff loss to the Raptors on Sunday. 

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Serena Winters reported that Embiid said he was throwing up Saturday night and needed an IV at 6 a.m. ET Sunday. Embiid said the issue was not related to the stomach virus that he dealt with during Game 2. He said this time, it's bothering him throughout his body.

The 25-year-old Embiid was coming off a dominating Game 3 116-95 victory performance, where he recorded 33 points. 

In Sunday's loss, Embiid finished with 11 points and seven assists. 

The series is now tied at two apiece, with Game 5 set for Tuesday.

