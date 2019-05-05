Almost nobody was expecting Lakers' guard Lonzo Ball to cut ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster back in March.

Ball's decisions to file a lawsuit against his father's friend for allegedly taking $1.5 million from his accounts and cover up the tattoo that represented the family enterprise seemed like logical steps though after the news broke about Foster's alleged antics.

But on the most recent episode of HBO's The Shop, Ball went into greater detail about just how close Foster was to his family, when the funds started getting taken from his accounts and how his father LaVar responded to Lonzo's realization and decision to stop doing business with Foster.

When Lonzo says “When I told my Dad, he shut up. He wasn’t even talking!” and LeBron is just shaking his head, amazed lmaoo pic.twitter.com/dQQNvZSt4t — Zach Mullis (@zmullis) May 5, 2019

Even before Ball decided to cut ties with Foster, some had concerns about the practicality of BBB. The Lakers reportedly asked the No. 2 pick from the 2017 draft if his signature sneakers played a role in the ankle injury he dealt with this past season that forced Los Angeles to shut him down in early March.

Since breaking ties with Foster, Ball has also switched agents, going away from Harrison Gaines, who represented him since he declared for the draft.

On this episode of The Shop, Ball and teammate LeBron James also talk about how they learned about Magic Johnson resigning as team president right before the season ended.