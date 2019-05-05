Celtics' Marcus Smart Upgraded to Questionable for Monday's Game 4 vs. Bucks

Marcus Smart hasn't played a game since he injured his oblique April 7 against the Magic.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 05, 2019

The Celtics could be getting one of their starters back in the rotation soon. Marcus Smart told reporters Sunday, "The boxes are being checked," in reference to his return from an April oblique injury, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com.

Smart said he was "feeling good" after taking part in practice with the squad Sunday, and the team upgraded him to questionable for Game 4. He was cleared for contact Saturday and he "took a charge on accident" during a three-on-three game.

"It was ironic, because that's what I needed to do," Smart said. "And it just happened on its own, natural, it felt fine. Like I said, we'll see how today goes and check it out tomorrow."

Smart said he's "trying all kinds of things to get hit," so he can properly tell just how well his body recovered from the injury.

The Celtics are down 2-1 in their second-round series against the Bucks after losing the last two games.

"We're taking it one day at a time, but we're definitely in the right position, right time, progressive phase to where I'm getting really close to coming back here," Smart said.

Game 4 is Monday in Boston.

