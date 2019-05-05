Nikola Jokic Had Himself Quite the Postgame Press Conference After Game 4

Screenshot via @SportsCenter

Nikola Jokic vs. microphones was the best matchup of Game 4.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 05, 2019

Nikola Jokic had himself quite the postgame press conference after the Nuggets' 116–112 Game 4 second-round playoff win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Jokic first broke the microphone, blaming someone else while looking on at the situation incredulously. 

It's not the first time Jokic has had trouble with microphones. In April, he had trouble placing it back on the stand and ended his postgame press conference with "F--- this s---."

On Sunday, he then described how he prepared for Game 4 after the quick turnaround following the Trail Blazer's quadruple-overtime Game 3 win. The Blazers outlasted the Nuggets, 140–137, in the third game with 41 points from CJ McCollum. It was the first four-overtime game played in the postseason since 1953.

Jokic made his preparation seem simple, "I eat good. I watch TV show, then I eat good again."

Jokic finished Game 4 with 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

