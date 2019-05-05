Stephen Curry 'Was Feeling Pretty Good' When He Went Up for Dunk That Got Rim Stuffed

Game 3 of the Warriors' second-round series against the Rockets ended in embarrassing fashion for the two-time MVP.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 05, 2019

Stephen Curry described his missed dunk at the end of Saturday's Game 3 between the Warriors and Rockets as "pretty self-explanatory," according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com.

With time running out in overtime during Houston's 126-121 victory, Curry looked to cut the lead to three late as he drove to the rim uncontested. Instead of making a finger roll or putting the ball off the glass and in the hoop on a layup, however, Curry went for a dunk and got rim stuffed. The Rockets then recovered the loose ball and ran out the clock as Golden State elected not to foul.

Curry, who was 7-for-23 for 17 points in the loss, told reporters postgame, "It just wasn't my night." He went 2-for-9 on threes and 1-for-3 from the free-throw line. But what inspired the late dunk attempt from a player who normally sticks with layups when around the rim?

"Because I was feeling pretty good," Curry said. "Had a nice head of steam and probably a little bit of frustration too around how the rest of the night went, but not my finest moment."

The Warriors still lead the series 2-1 following their first road loss of this postseason. Curry is averaging 18.3 points on 35.3% shooting overall and 25% shooting from three-point range in three games against the Rockets.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday in Houston.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message