Stephen Curry described his missed dunk at the end of Saturday's Game 3 between the Warriors and Rockets as "pretty self-explanatory," according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com.

With time running out in overtime during Houston's 126-121 victory, Curry looked to cut the lead to three late as he drove to the rim uncontested. Instead of making a finger roll or putting the ball off the glass and in the hoop on a layup, however, Curry went for a dunk and got rim stuffed. The Rockets then recovered the loose ball and ran out the clock as Golden State elected not to foul.

Curry, who was 7-for-23 for 17 points in the loss, told reporters postgame, "It just wasn't my night." He went 2-for-9 on threes and 1-for-3 from the free-throw line. But what inspired the late dunk attempt from a player who normally sticks with layups when around the rim?

"Because I was feeling pretty good," Curry said. "Had a nice head of steam and probably a little bit of frustration too around how the rest of the night went, but not my finest moment."

The Warriors still lead the series 2-1 following their first road loss of this postseason. Curry is averaging 18.3 points on 35.3% shooting overall and 25% shooting from three-point range in three games against the Rockets.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday in Houston.