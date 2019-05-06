Charles Barkley: 'The Milwaukee Bucks Are Going to Win the World Championship'

Milwaukee took a 3–1 lead over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 06, 2019

Charles Barkley had no problem hopping on the Giannis train on Monday night, saying Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will win the NBA Finals following their 113-101 victory over the Celtics.

"The Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship," Barkley said on TNT's Inside the NBA postgame show. 

Antetokounmpo decimated Boston with 39 points and 16 rebounds on Monday night. He is now averaging 26.9 points per game in the postseason on 48.8% shooting. 

Milwaukee now holds a 3–1 advantage over Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks will face either the Sixers or Raptors if they advance. The franchise has not won the Finals since 1971. 

