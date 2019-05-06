Charles Barkley had no problem hopping on the Giannis train on Monday night, saying Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will win the NBA Finals following their 113-101 victory over the Celtics.

"The Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship," Barkley said on TNT's Inside the NBA postgame show.

Sir Charles has spoken. 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/R8hXQN9nYJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2019

Antetokounmpo decimated Boston with 39 points and 16 rebounds on Monday night. He is now averaging 26.9 points per game in the postseason on 48.8% shooting.

Milwaukee now holds a 3–1 advantage over Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks will face either the Sixers or Raptors if they advance. The franchise has not won the Finals since 1971.