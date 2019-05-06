NBA Draft Lottery Hopeful Ja Morant: 'I Am a Point God'

Morant averaged 24.5 points and 10 assists per game in 2018-19, earning first-team All-American honors. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 06, 2019

Murray State guard Ja Morant isn't shying away from the hype before the NBA draft on June 20, saying he's a "point god," in an interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

"I'm a point god," Morant said. "[I have] the ability to not only make plays for me, but also my teammates. Just everything I bring to the table, honestly. I try to play an all-around game and do whatever I can to help my team win."

Morant is currently the No. 2 prospect on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's Big Board and trails only Duke phenom Zion Williamson. He averaged 24.5 points and 10 assists per game in 2018-19, becoming the first player in NCAA history to average with 20 points and 10 assists in a season. 

Murray State defeated Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Florida State. 

