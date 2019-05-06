Cris Carter's mentions are probably an ugly place right now.

On Monday's episode of FS1’s First Things First, the analyst was discussing Kyrie Irving and the role he needs to take on in Game 4 of the Celtics' second-round series against the Bucks. Irving previously said, "This is what I signed up for," when talking about the adversity his team was facing after dropping Game 2 of the series.

"Kyrie is one of the few superstars that we have not seen take over a game, hit a buzzer beater, or have a sensational quarter," Carter said. "He said he's born for this, that's why he came to Boston. Well Game 4 needs to be a Kyrie moment. It's time."

So, that was a lot even for television considering what Kyrie Irving's actual resume is.

But, if the 10-minute video at the top of the page from January 2018 showing various clutch shots from Uncle Drew didn't convince you that Carter overthought this point, maybe some more specific examples would help.

Nov. 16, 2018 and Jan. 16, 2019 vs. Raptors

Literally, twice this season Kyrie did exactly what CC was talking about not seeing, and he took over the fourth quarter in games he was playing against 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

First it was the 23 points he had in the fourth quarter and overtime in Boston's first win over Toronto this season. He finished the night with 43 points, 11 assists and three steals.

Oh, and then the very next time Boston played the Raptors, Irving posted 10 points and six assists in the fourth en route to a 27-point, 18-assist game. Those 18 assists are a career-high.

March 12, 2015 vs. Spurs

Nothing too remarkable about this performance besides the facts Kyrie went 7-for-7 from three, including a game-tying triple as time expired over Kawhi Leonard, and he scored 27 of his career-high 57 points in the fourth and OT in San Antonio.

Jan. 28, 2015 vs. Trail Blazers

If that last moment wasn't cool enough for you, consider that less than two months prior, Irving dropped a then-career-high 55 points against Portland without LeBron James on the court. His 16 fourth-quarter points might be an indicator of what he can do late in games.

Dec. 25, 2016 vs. Warriors

Don't worry about Kyrie and his 25 points (14 in the fourth), 10 assists, seven steals and six rebounds. Just watch how Kevin Durant reacts to the spin move even though he's not guarding Irving.

June 19, 2016 vs. Warriors

In Oracle. With the championship on the line. After he posted 41 points in an elimination Game 5 on the road. Uncle Drew blessed us with 26 points in the biggest game of his life and a game-winner right in the face of the first unanimous MVP in NBA history.

Simply put, we would all be incredibly lucky if Game 4 is ANOTHER "Kyrie moment."