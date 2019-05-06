The Warriors are favorites to win the 2020 title at 7/4 odds, but the slate of contenders outside of Golden State includes some surprising franchises.

The Knicks and Clippers both have better odds than the Lakers to win the 2020 Finals, as each sit at +1600 at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. LeBron James and Co. are currently at +2000 after missing the playoffs in 2018-19.

Check out the full list of 2020 title odds below:

Golden State Warriors: 7/4

Milwaukee Bucks: 9/2

Boston Celtics: 7/1

Philadelphia 76ers: +1000

Houston Rockets: +1000

Los Angeles Clippers: +1600

New York Knicks: +1600

Los Angeles Lakers: +2000

Toronto Raptors: +2000

Denver Nuggets: +2500

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2500

Brooklyn Nets: +3000

Utah Jazz: +4000

Portland Trail Blazers: +4000

Dallas Mavericks: +5000

San Antonio Spurs: +6000

Indiana Pacers: +8000

Orlando Magic: +10000

Atlanta Hawks: +10000

Chicago Bulls: +10000

Sacramento Kings: +10000

Detroit Pistons: +30000

Charlotte Hornets: +30000

Miami Heat: +30000

Washington Wizards: +30000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +30000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +30000

Memphis Grizzlies: +30000

New Orleans Pelicans: +30000

Phoenix Suns: +30000