Only three Eastern Conference teams currently have better 2020 title odds than the Knicks.
The Warriors are favorites to win the 2020 title at 7/4 odds, but the slate of contenders outside of Golden State includes some surprising franchises.
The Knicks and Clippers both have better odds than the Lakers to win the 2020 Finals, as each sit at +1600 at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. LeBron James and Co. are currently at +2000 after missing the playoffs in 2018-19.
Check out the full list of 2020 title odds below:
Golden State Warriors: 7/4
Milwaukee Bucks: 9/2
Boston Celtics: 7/1
Philadelphia 76ers: +1000
Houston Rockets: +1000
Los Angeles Clippers: +1600
New York Knicks: +1600
Los Angeles Lakers: +2000
Toronto Raptors: +2000
Denver Nuggets: +2500
Oklahoma City Thunder: +2500
Brooklyn Nets: +3000
Utah Jazz: +4000
Portland Trail Blazers: +4000
Dallas Mavericks: +5000
San Antonio Spurs: +6000
Indiana Pacers: +8000
Orlando Magic: +10000
Atlanta Hawks: +10000
Chicago Bulls: +10000
Sacramento Kings: +10000
Detroit Pistons: +30000
Charlotte Hornets: +30000
Miami Heat: +30000
Washington Wizards: +30000
Cleveland Cavaliers: +30000
Minnesota Timberwolves: +30000
Memphis Grizzlies: +30000
New Orleans Pelicans: +30000
Phoenix Suns: +30000