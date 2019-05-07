While observing Ramadan for the next month, Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter knew just who to ask for advice on how to perform at a high level while fasting during the playoffs.

Kanter revealed that he texted former Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon, who played some of his best games during Ramadan, to receive some advice.

"I texted Hakeem [Olajuwon], because I met him like two years ago and I know what he did in, I think it was 1995, when he won the MVP in the playoffs. But I texted him and was like, 'Hey, how did you fast through Ramadan and play at a really high level?' " Kanter said, per ESPN. "And he gave me some tips. He gave me what he was eating, when he would wake up–like at 4 in the morning–how much water he was drinking and stuff."

Ramadan lasts from May 5 toJune 4, and Kanter, who has a separated left shoulder, can't ingest food, water or medicine from sunrise to sunset while observing it.

On Tuesday night, Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets tips off at 8:30 p.m. in Denver. After sunset at 8:06 p.m., Kanter can break his fast.

"I took medicine at like 4 in the morning and I will take medicine again right before the game, because I can break my fast before the game," Kanter said. "But I'll be fine."

Mohamed El-Munir of Los Angeles FC recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about fasting during Ramadan and explained his diet plan for when he can eat at night. El-Munir said his meals would include dates, chicken, fish, pasta and rice to help him maintain muscle mass and body weight while fasting.