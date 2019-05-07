Joel Embiid has had plenty of minor issues pop up during the 2019 playoffs.

The 76ers center has only missed one postseason game this year, but he's been a regular on the injury report for various reasons. It seems unlikely Embiid will miss more games barring a major setback, but nothing is certain.

Ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 against the Raptors, the 76ers announced Embiid missed shootaround with an upper respiratory infection. It's the most recent in a long line of ailments that have afflicted the two-time All-Star.

Embiid Injury/Illness Timeline

• All-Star Break until the start of playoffs: Embiid misses 14 games for left knee tendinitis after only sitting out four contests from October through mid-February.

• Game 1 vs. Nets on April 13: Embiid is listed as doubtful leading up to the contest but then plays through the left knee injury and scores 22 on 5-for-15 shooting in a loss.

• Game 2 vs. Nets on April 15: Embiid is a game-time decision and then posts a game-high 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting in a win.

• Game 3 vs. Nets on April 18: Embiid misses the game due to left knee soreness and the 76ers win by 16 without him.

• Game 4 vs. Nets on April 20: Embiid is once again listed as doubtful but plays and scores a game-high 31 points with 16 rebounds in another victory.

• Game 5 vs. Nets on April 23: Embiid is listed as probably despite the knee injury and is once again the leading scorer with 23 points in the series-clinching win.

• Game 1 vs. Raptors on April 27: Embiid is not listed on the injury report, but scores just 16 points on 5-for-18 shooting in a loss.

• Game 2 vs. Raptors on April 29: Embiid is listed as probable and misses the morning shootaround due to gastroenteritis. He scores 12 points on 2-for-7 shooting in a win.

• Game 3 vs. Raptors on May 2: Embiid is off the injury report and scores a game-high 33 points to go with five blocks in a victory.

• Game 4 vs. Raptors on May 5: Prior to the game it is reported Embiid was sick the night before and had trouble sleeping. It is later revealed he was throwing up and needed an IV before the game to deal with what coach Brett Brown called a "virus." Embiid scored 11 points on 2-for-7 shooting in the loss.

• Game 5 vs. Raptors on May 7: Embiid is listed as probable on the injury report with an upper respiratory infection.