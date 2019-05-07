Russell Westbrook, Paul George Undergo Offseason Surgeries After Playing Hurt in Playoffs

The Blazers eliminated Oklahoma City in round one of the Western Conference playoffs on April 23. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 07, 2019

Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George each underwent injury procedures after being eliminated by the Blazers in the Western Conference playoffs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young

George reportedly underwent rotator cuff surgery and is expected to "miss at least the start of preseason training camp," per Wojnarowski and Young. 

Westbrook underwent a procedure for a torn ligament on his left hand as well as a "minor procedure on his surgically repaired right knee." He is expected to be fully healthy for training camp. 

George battled a shoulder injury through the final two months of the regular season and the postseason. He averaged 28.7 points per game on 40.9% from three before the All-Star break in February, but shot just 31.9% from beyond the arc in the postseason. 

Westbrook secured a triple-double for the third-straight season in 2018-19. Shooting woes plagued him in the playoffs as well, posting a 36% mark from the field against Portland. 

The Thunder were eliminated in Game 5 against Portland on a buzzer-beater three from Damian Lillard

