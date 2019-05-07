Leonard's elbow landed on Ibaka's forehead as the teammates jumped for a rebound in the first quarter against the Sixers.
Raptors forward Serge Ibaka left Toronto's Game 5 matchup against the Sixers on Tuesday with a head injury following a collision with Kawhi Leonard.
Ibaka and Leonard both jumped for a rebound in the first quarter, but Leonard's elbow caught Ibaka's forehead, unleashing a stream of blood at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Ibaka is expected to return assuming he passes the team's concussion protocol, according to TNT's broadcast.
Ouch – Serge Ibaka leaves the game bleeding after Kawhi accidentally catches him with an elbow.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 8, 2019
He did return at the start of the second quarter. Ibaka and the Raptors entered Tuesday night tied with Philadelphia 2–2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers erased a 2–1 series victory on May 5 with a 101-96 victory at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.
Ibaka has been with the Raptors since 2017. He is averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds per game in the postseason.