Serge Ibaka Takes Kawhi Leonard Elbow to Head, Leaves Court With Bleeding Head

Leonard's elbow landed on Ibaka's forehead as the teammates jumped for a rebound in the first quarter against the Sixers. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 07, 2019

Raptors forward Serge Ibaka left Toronto's Game 5 matchup against the Sixers on Tuesday with a head injury following a collision with Kawhi Leonard. 

Ibaka and Leonard both jumped for a rebound in the first quarter, but Leonard's elbow caught Ibaka's forehead, unleashing a stream of blood at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Ibaka is expected to return assuming he passes the team's concussion protocol, according to TNT's broadcast.

He did return at the start of the second quarter. Ibaka and the Raptors entered Tuesday night tied with Philadelphia 2–2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers erased a 2–1 series victory on May 5 with a 101-96 victory at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. 

Ibaka has been with the Raptors since 2017. He is averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds per game in the postseason.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message