Walt Frazier's 1970 NBA Finals Game 7 Jersey Up for Auction

Find out how you can get a piece of Knicks history from Walt Frazier's famous Game 7 performance.

By Kaelen Jones
May 07, 2019

Knicks legend Walt Frazier's game-worn 1970 NBA Finals Game 7 jersey is among several iconic sports memorabilia items being auctioned at the Lelands Spring 2019 Classic Auction.

The auction opened Tuesday and runs through June 7.

Frazier's jersey is considered to be one of the most important basketball jerseys to be put up for public sale. Frazier wore the uniform when he scored 36 points with 19 assists and seven rebounds to lead New York to an NBA title over the Lakers.

In addition to Frazier's outfit, game-worn jerseys from several iconic members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Jack Lambert, Mel Blout and Jack Ham, among others. Proceeds from the sale of the jerseys will be donated to the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

A baseball signed by 11 MLB's original Hall of Fame inductees and a 1972 Boston Bruins game jersey worn by Bobby Orr also headline the auction's item list.

