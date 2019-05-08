The Bucks finished off the Celtics Wednesday in Game 5 of their second-round series to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Despite winning Game 1 of the series, Boston looked outmatched in the following games as Milwaukee took the series 4-1.

After the season-ending 116-91 loss on the road, Celtics coach Brad Stevens gave praise to the Bucks, noting a lot of their plays would be on the teaching tape for Boston going into next season and adding," they're better than we are ... and it was clear throughout a five-game series."

Stevens also spoke about his performance this season and said, "we let go of the rope, and cracked the rope, probably more than we should have. As far as any year I've been a coach, it's been the most trying ... I did a bad job."

- Brad Stevens after the Game 5 loss#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/0LLmWda9yL — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2019

The Celtics had reached the Eastern Conference finals in each of the last two seasons.