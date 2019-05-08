Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Emotional After School Shooting: 'Something Must Change'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on school shootings: "Something must change."

By Scooby Axson
May 08, 2019

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had other things on his mind before a crucial Game 5 Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Tuesday, another school shooting took place, this time in Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb, where one student was killed at the STEM School Highlands Ranch and eight others were injured.

"The [STEM] school is literally two minutes away from where I live, right down Broadway in Highlands Ranch," Malone said before Denver's 124-98 victory over Portland. "My wife and daughters know people. As a coach, I am somewhat of a recluse but it's a close community.

"It's not just Highlands Ranch. It's not just Colorado. This is an epidemic. And it continues to happen. And that is the frustrating thing. How do you stop it? Again, gun control, laws, whatever it might be. I am not a politician. I don't want to sit up here on a soap box. I just want everybody back at Highlands Ranch to know that we're with you and that is very important for them to know."

Malone said he didn't know how to stop gun violence, as he is not a politician.

"But it's a shame," Malone said. "My girls have been in a lockout twice in the last month. I'm not a politician, I don't have the answers, but something must change."

"But it’s a shame,” Malone said. “My girls have been in a lockout twice in the last month. I’m not a politician, I don’t have the answers, but something must change.”

