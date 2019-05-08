It all seemed so good in Los Angeles not that long ago.

Sure, Magic Johnson quit as Lakers president of basketball operations right as the season ended. And the team agreed to part ways with coach Luke Walton. But Magic and owner Jeanie Buss were out getting dinner together not too long ago.

And, it seemed like Tyronn Lue and the base of a potential coaching staff were all but ready to commit to the Lakers. There was talk of the former Cavaliers coach having a birthday party themed for the Purple and Gold.

Ty Lue officially a Laker. pic.twitter.com/qBS7Ru5Ofn — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) May 6, 2019

But, here we are on Wednesday. With reports coming out that Lue and the Lakers are no longer negotiating and the team is looking at other candidates.

And fans of every NBA team, including the Lakers, had to share their thoughts on this.

Here is my pitch for head coach. Lol. Seriously . “ You wanna win or what”. Lol. I’m literally not bringing in any pad or plan. It is what it is. I’m dope and that’s that. Lol. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 8, 2019

this is a clown show. https://t.co/kPmg9ktmLk — i am not phil (@bomani_jones) May 8, 2019

"AAH BAH GAWWWWD....IS THAT....MARK JACKSON'S MUSIC??" https://t.co/0psvTSHmqA — Lifelong Orlando Magic Fan (@SnottieDrippen) May 8, 2019

The ship is sinking https://t.co/ogBM1XXfrK — Ry (@JustRyCole) May 8, 2019

I think I could be the Lakers coach. I'm sure 95% of that job is telling Bron "Bron we all know this is your team" when everyone else isn't around and telling everyone else "this isn't Bron's team. This is our team" when Bron isn't around. Sign me up. — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) May 8, 2019

Not enough commas on the contract, @Lakers.



Ty Lue is moving on. 💰 pic.twitter.com/CyrR6BeNEk — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 8, 2019

every viable head coaching candidate the Lakers have interviewed pic.twitter.com/eAMpgRUMar — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) May 8, 2019

This is like the frog and the scorpion parable but if the lakers told the frog he had to hire the scorpion as his assistant https://t.co/8oECru33RT — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 8, 2019

Wow, exclusive coverage of the Lakers and Ty Lue breaking off negotiations pic.twitter.com/wpEGSTUW27 — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 8, 2019

This is just Knicks West now. I’m not doing this to myself on both coasts. I refuse! https://t.co/4dLbhi8Xgf — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) May 8, 2019

I really wanted to tweet this when the Lakers hired Ty Lue with some caption like "Ty to LeBron when he shows up at the practice facility" but I guess not pic.twitter.com/7tYRphMtPN — Eric (@EricBnoRakim) May 9, 2019

“Who all finna be there?” - Ty Lue — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) May 8, 2019

Lakers: “So we want you to be the head coach”



Ty Lue: “Cool. For how many years?”



Lakers: “3 year deal and Jason Kidd as an assistant”



Ty Lue: pic.twitter.com/rXXJ03FLE7 — Francis in Glendale (@TFPWillEat) May 8, 2019

Lakers: so we’ll give you 3 yrs $18 million and J Kidd has to be your top asst



Ty Lue: pic.twitter.com/bJVaEemuzO — 𝐁𝐎𝐃𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐁𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@waheedstheWorst) May 9, 2019

Ty Lue got robbed of the Lakers gig by KURT RRRRRAAAAMMMMBIS? pic.twitter.com/GmlNua8Xow — A guy named CJ who writes (@CJWritesNThangs) May 9, 2019

Let LaVar Ball coach the Lakers — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) May 8, 2019

What if it gets to that point?