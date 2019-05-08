The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting former NBA coaches Lionel Hollins, Frank Vogel and Mike Woodson in their coaching search, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The trio emerged as candidates for Los Angeles' vacancy shortly after it was reported that negotiations between the Lakers and Tyronn Lue stalled.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, team advisor Kurt Rambis is playing a major role in its coaching search.

Los Angeles has yet to find a replacement for former head coach Luke Walton, who the franchise mutually agreed to part ways with following the 2018-19 campaign.

Prior to targeting Lue, Los Angeles had pursued Monty Williams for their head-coaching job. However, Williams agreed to coach the Phoenix Suns.

Hollins, 65, most recently coached the Brooklyn Nets. He was fired in January 2016.

Vogel, 45, most recently coached the Orlando Magic. He was fired after two seasons in 2018.

Woodson, 61, most recently coached the New York Knicks. He was fired after two-plus seasons after the 2013-14 campaign and served as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers for four seasons.