The NBA has released the list of players who will attend the 2019 draft combine.
The NBA announced the list of 66 players invited to attend this year's draft combine, which is next week in Chicago.
With a deep field of possible picks, the big names of this year's class include Duke star Zion Williamson, who has been the consensus top prospect since about mid-November.
Check out SI's Jeremy Woo's latest NBA Draft Big Board to get a better understanding of the top prospects heading into this year's draft.
Some players from the new G League Elite camp can play their way into the NBA draft combine. The NBA invited 80 players to the G League Elite camp, which will be a three-day scouting event from May 12-14, before the draft combine. UCF's 7'6" Tacko Fall and Matur Maker are among the likely top fringe draft prospects.
The draft lottery will be May 14, and then the combine itself will begin. Following the combine's conclusion, underclassmen have until May 29 to decide whether or not they'll stay in the draft. College players are now allowed to sign with NBA-certified agents and retain eligibility, but have until May 29 to make a final decision.
The NBA draft is June 20.
2019 NBA draft combine attendees
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
RJ Barrett, Duke
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
Darius Bazley, Princeton HS (OH)
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
Brian Bowen, Sydney Kings
Ky Bowman, Boston College
Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
Moses Brown, UCLA
Bol Bol, Oregon
Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
Nic Claxton, Georgia
Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
Quentin Grimes, Kansas
Kyle Guy, Virginia
Jaylen Hands, UCLA
Jaxson Hayes, Texas
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
Ty Jerome, Virginia
Cameron Johnson, North Carolina
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State
Louis King, Oregon
Romeo Langford, Indiana
Dedric Lawson, Kansas
Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (NH)
Nassir Little, North Carolina
Charles Matthews, Michigan
Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State
Ja Morant, Murray State
Zach Norvell, Gonzaga
Jaylen Nowell, Washington
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Chuma Okeke, Auburn
KZ Okpala, Stanford
Miye Oni, Yale
Eric Paschall, Villanova
Jordan Poole, Michigan
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
Jontay Porter, Missouri
Kevin Porter Jr., USC
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Cam Reddish, Duke
Naz Reid, LSU
Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia)
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State
Coby White, North Carolina
Kris Wilkes, UCLA
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Zion Williamson, Duke
Dylan Windler, Belmont