The NBA announced the list of 66 players invited to attend this year's draft combine, which is next week in Chicago.

With a deep field of possible picks, the big names of this year's class include Duke star Zion Williamson, who has been the consensus top prospect since about mid-November.

Check out SI's Jeremy Woo's latest NBA Draft Big Board to get a better understanding of the top prospects heading into this year's draft.

Some players from the new G League Elite camp can play their way into the NBA draft combine. The NBA invited 80 players to the G League Elite camp, which will be a three-day scouting event from May 12-14, before the draft combine. UCF's 7'6" Tacko Fall and Matur Maker are among the likely top fringe draft prospects.

The draft lottery will be May 14, and then the combine itself will begin. Following the combine's conclusion, underclassmen have until May 29 to decide whether or not they'll stay in the draft. College players are now allowed to sign with NBA-certified agents and retain eligibility, but have until May 29 to make a final decision.

The NBA draft is June 20.

2019 NBA draft combine attendees

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech

RJ Barrett, Duke

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Darius Bazley, Princeton HS (OH)

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

Brian Bowen, Sydney Kings

Ky Bowman, Boston College

Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

Moses Brown, UCLA

Bol Bol, Oregon

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Nic Claxton, Georgia

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt

Quentin Grimes, Kansas

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Jaylen Hands, UCLA

Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest

Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia

Ty Jerome, Virginia

Cameron Johnson, North Carolina

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State

Louis King, Oregon

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy (NH)

Nassir Little, North Carolina

Charles Matthews, Michigan

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Ja Morant, Murray State

Zach Norvell, Gonzaga

Jaylen Nowell, Washington

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Chuma Okeke, Auburn

KZ Okpala, Stanford

Miye Oni, Yale

Eric Paschall, Villanova

Jordan Poole, Michigan

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

Jontay Porter, Missouri

Kevin Porter Jr., USC

Neemias Queta, Utah State

Cam Reddish, Duke

Naz Reid, LSU

Isaiah Roby, Nebraska

Luka Samanic, Olimpija (Slovenia)

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt

Killian Tillie, Gonzaga

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State

Coby White, North Carolina

Kris Wilkes, UCLA

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Zion Williamson, Duke

Dylan Windler, Belmont