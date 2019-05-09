Warriors Odds to Win NBA Finals Drops After Kevin Durant Injury

Durant's calf injury caused him to miss most of the fourth quarter in Game 5 on Wednesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 09, 2019

The Warriors remain the favorite to win the NBA title after Kevin Durant's calf injury on Wednesday night, but Golden State's advantage over the field has decreased overnight, according to Odds Shark

Durant and Co. entered Wednesday night at -110 to win the Finals before Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors are now reportedly at +110 to claim their third-straight title, even despite Durant's expected absence from Game 6 against the Rockets.

Check out the full list of title odds below: 

Warriors: +110

Bucks: +180

Rockets: +400

Raptors: +750

Nuggets: +1,800

76ers: +4,000

Trail Blazers: +7,500

The Warriors hold a 3–2 series lead over the Rockets after their 104-99 victory on Wednesday. Game 6 from Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

