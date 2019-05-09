Kevin Durant Injury Updates: Warriors Say He Won't Play in Game 6 vs. Rockets Due to Right Calf Strain

Durant suffered a right calf strain late in the third quarter of Wednesday's Game 5 contest.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 09, 2019

The Golden State Warriors may have won Game 5 against the Rockets on Wednesday, but the team fears they may have lost Kevin Durant for some time.

During the third quarter of Wednesday's matchup, Durant left the game with a right calf strain and did not return.

Durant suffered the injury after pulling up for a jump shot along the baseline. He rose and appeared to step on the foot of Houston's Iman Shumpert, then grabbed his lower leg before departing with trainers to the locker room. He walked away under his own power.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was averaging 35.4 points going into Game 5.

Here are the latest developments around Durant's injury:

•Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Durant will not play in the team's Game 6 matchup against the Rockets on Friday. (Tim Kawakami, The Athletic)

• Durant underwent an MRI on Thursday. Results of the test have not yet been disclosed.

• Durant was diagnosed with a right calf strain and did not return to Game 5 on Wednesday. (Warriors)

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message