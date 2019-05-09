The Golden State Warriors may have won Game 5 against the Rockets on Wednesday, but the team fears they may have lost Kevin Durant for some time.

During the third quarter of Wednesday's matchup, Durant left the game with a right calf strain and did not return.

Durant suffered the injury after pulling up for a jump shot along the baseline. He rose and appeared to step on the foot of Houston's Iman Shumpert, then grabbed his lower leg before departing with trainers to the locker room. He walked away under his own power.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was averaging 35.4 points going into Game 5.

Here are the latest developments around Durant's injury:

•Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Durant will not play in the team's Game 6 matchup against the Rockets on Friday. (Tim Kawakami, The Athletic)

• Durant underwent an MRI on Thursday. Results of the test have not yet been disclosed.

• Durant was diagnosed with a right calf strain and did not return to Game 5 on Wednesday. (Warriors)