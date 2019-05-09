Nuggets vs. Blazers Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Western Conference Semifinals Game 6

Find out how to watch the Nuggest take on the Blazers in Game 6 on Thursday, May 9.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 09, 2019

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will look to eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs on Thursday. Game 6 from the Moda Center in Portland will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

After suffering an agonizing four-overtime loss in Game 3, the second-seeded Nuggets took control of the series with two straight wins. Impressive performances from Jokic (25 points, 19 rebounds), Paul Millsap (24 points, eight rebounds) and Jamal Murray (18 points, nine assists) helped Denver dominate Game 5 with a 124-98 win.

Damian Lillard managed just 22 points in his 32 minutes, while CJ McCollum faced his own struggles in the last outing with 12 points and three assists.

Here's how to watch Thursday's contest:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message