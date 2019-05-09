Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will look to eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs on Thursday. Game 6 from the Moda Center in Portland will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

After suffering an agonizing four-overtime loss in Game 3, the second-seeded Nuggets took control of the series with two straight wins. Impressive performances from Jokic (25 points, 19 rebounds), Paul Millsap (24 points, eight rebounds) and Jamal Murray (18 points, nine assists) helped Denver dominate Game 5 with a 124-98 win.

Damian Lillard managed just 22 points in his 32 minutes, while CJ McCollum faced his own struggles in the last outing with 12 points and three assists.

Here's how to watch Thursday's contest:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN