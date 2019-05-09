How to watch the Raptors vs. 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday, May 9.
Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors will look to eliminate the 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Thursday. Game 6 from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
Toronto bruised its way past Philadelphia in Game 5 on Tuesday to take a 3–2 series lead. Leonard tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds on the evening as Pascal Siakam led all players with 25 points. Sixers point guard Ben Simmons failed to make a sizeable impact, taking just five shots along with five turnovers.
The second-round series winner will face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. dispatched the Celtics in five games in round two, including a 116-91 shellacking to close the series on Wednesday.
Here's how to watch Thursday's contest:
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN