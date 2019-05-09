Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors will look to eliminate the 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Thursday. Game 6 from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Toronto bruised its way past Philadelphia in Game 5 on Tuesday to take a 3–2 series lead. Leonard tallied 21 points and 13 rebounds on the evening as Pascal Siakam led all players with 25 points. Sixers point guard Ben Simmons failed to make a sizeable impact, taking just five shots along with five turnovers.

The second-round series winner will face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. dispatched the Celtics in five games in round two, including a 116-91 shellacking to close the series on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch Thursday's contest:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN