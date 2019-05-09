Steve Kerr Compares Warriors Win to Liverpool Comeback vs. Barcelona

The Warriors held on to defeat the Rockets in Game 5 following an injury to Kevin Durant.

By Kaelen Jones
May 09, 2019

Despite losing All-Star forward Kevin Durant to a strained right calf late in the third quarter, the Golden State Warriors managed to fend off the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, winning Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup to take a 3-2 series lead.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered up high praise for the performance of his team, which had already seen one star member go down earlier this postseason when DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn Achilles. When describing Golden State's effort after Durant's injury, he channeled his inner Jürgen Klopp, calling his players "f---ing giants" for securing a win during postgame interviews. (He also apologized to his mother for making the comment.)

Klopp led Liverpool to a miraculous comeback win against Barcelona on Tuesday to send the Premier League side to the UEFA Champions League final. Kerr's comparison is gracious, not only perhaps for his own team, but also for the Rockets, who are likened to soccer heavyweight Barcelona in his statement.

Kerr, who even tweeted about the result, still appears to be in awe of the Reds' victory, and perhaps sees a similar championship-bound fate for his club inching one game closer to the Western Conference Finals.

