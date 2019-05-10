A Sad Number of Lakers Fans Protested Outside of the Staples Center

So much for making a statement.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 10, 2019

Apparently only a dozen Lakers fans care that their team is as embarrassing as it is.

With the Lakers coming off of their sixth straight season missing the playoffsdisgruntled fans on Reddit decided to stage a protest in an effort to get the attention of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

They had good reason to. After a week of talks between the Lakers and former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, contract negotiations came to an end on Wednesday with no front-runner in sight. The team interviewed Frank Vogel on Thursday and is reportedly set to speak with former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Friday, but the Lakers have left many fans wondering where the good days have gone.

Unfortunately for the organizers, the protest ended up being just as sad as the Lakers' current state. Only a handful of fans showed up at Staples Center at the start of the protest, weakly chanting "No more Rambis." 

However, this guy has it figured out.

