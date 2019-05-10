Apparently only a dozen Lakers fans care that their team is as embarrassing as it is.

With the Lakers coming off of their sixth straight season missing the playoffs, disgruntled fans on Reddit decided to stage a protest in an effort to get the attention of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

They had good reason to. After a week of talks between the Lakers and former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, contract negotiations came to an end on Wednesday with no front-runner in sight. The team interviewed Frank Vogel on Thursday and is reportedly set to speak with former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Friday, but the Lakers have left many fans wondering where the good days have gone.

Unfortunately for the organizers, the protest ended up being just as sad as the Lakers' current state. Only a handful of fans showed up at Staples Center at the start of the protest, weakly chanting "No more Rambis."

Lakers fans are making their voices heard at the STAPLES Center 😤 pic.twitter.com/PSqtKqKXfl — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2019

However, this guy has it figured out.

This guy’s plan to bring the Lakers back to greatness is 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rtSu7dKiUD — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2019

So much for making a statement.