Lakers to Interview Former Grizzlies Coach J.B. Bickerstaff for Head Coaching Vacancy

Bickerstaff was fired by the Grizzlies after a 33-49 season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 10, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers have scheduled an interview with former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff for the team's head coaching job, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.

Bickerstaff, 40, was fired by the Grizzlies on April 11 after going 33–49 on the season. Bickerstaff joined the Grizzlies as an associate coach before going 15–48 as the team's interim head coach in 2017 after the team fired David Fizdale.

Before his time in Memphis, Bickerstaff coached on an interim basis in Houston during the 2015-16 season and replaced Kevin McHale 11 games into the season and helping the Rockets into the playoffs. 

The meeting comes after contract negotiations between the Lakers and Tyronn Lue came to an end on Wednesday. It was reported that Lue was seeking a five-year deal and declined a three-year, $18 million deal. Lue recently served as head coach of the Cavaliers, who fired him following an 0–6 start at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Los Angeles interviewed former Magic coach Frank Vogel on Thursday.

The Lakers have been searching for a new head coach since firing Walton at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record this season, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight year.

