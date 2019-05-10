James made a surprise apperance in Akron on Thursday to tell the students they're getting a gym at school.
The students at LeBron James's I Promise School are excited about gym class.
The third and fourth graders visited St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday, James's alma mater, where he made a surprise appearance at their assembly. James presented the I Promise School with a $1 million check from the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation to go towards building a gym.
"To my kids, this is more than a gym," James told WKYC. "The DICK’S Sports Matter program is helping us provide even more opportunities. An opportunity to play and learn in a safe place that many don’t have access to. I can’t imagine where my friends and I would be if it weren’t for the coaches and teachers who cared about us and the opportunities we had."
Man knowing the life memories and home that my friends and I created on the court and inside the walls at StVM. That gym was our home. Now to think that my @ipromiseschool kids will get that same experience, that same memory-making place is UNBELIEVABLE‼️ @dickssportinggoods Foundation THANK YOU 🙏🏾🙏🏾
The Lakers star opened his I Promise School in July 2018 as a joint venture between the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools to serve 240 at-risk children in James's hometown.
The students are excelling at their new school and they're seeing early results in their first year. It was recently reported that 90% of I Promise School's students met or exceeded individual growth goals in recent district assessments, outpacing students across their Akron, Ohio, district.