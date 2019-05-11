Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta didn't mince words after watching his team get eliminated from the playoffs at home with a 118–113 Game 6 loss to the Warriors.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Fertitta called Houston's inability to win at home "unacceptable," emphasizing that the team had to "be better" in the future.

"They kicked our ass on our home court," Fertitta said. "They beat us by 10 points in the fourth quarter. It's unacceptable, OK? We just have to be better."

After recording an NBA-best 65-win season in 2018 and pushing the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference finals last year, Houston let Trevor Ariza go during free agency and failed to fill out the rotation with promising veterans. The team entered this year's playoffs with momentum but again failed to take down the Warriors.

Despite the shortcomings, Fertitta vowed James Harden would lead the franchise to multiple championships.

"I know that we're going to rise to the occasion and our time is going to come," Fertitta said. "James is 30 years old [in August]. ... Hakeem [Olajuwon] didn't win his first championship until [31]. I can promise you, we're going to win some championships with James Harden, because we are not going to sit here. We will go to battle every year. We're going to have a strong offseason, and we're going to do whatever we need to do to be a better team. We are not going to sit on our hands, I can promise you that."

Harden also expressed confidence that Houston would right its wrongs and contend again next season.

"I know what we need to do," Harden said. "I know exactly what we need to do. We'll figure it out this summer."