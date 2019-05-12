NBA commissioner Adam Silver thinks high school players will be able to come straight to the NBA starting with the 2022 draft, according to Rick Maese of The Washington Post.

Speaking at an event in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Silver said, "There are a bunch of issues that need to be worked through between" the league and the player's association. Silver elaborated, explaining how the league would like to work with the player's association and USA Basketball to work more closely with the teenagers who could potentially make the leap to the NBA from high school.

"It's hard, I think, if you're that parent or guardian, to say to that player, it's more important that you go to three more classes as opposed to prepare for a really important decision," Silver said. "I think that's where the hypocrisy lies."

In August 2018, the NCAA proposed rule changes that would coincide with the eventual elimination of the one-and-done rule. One of the NCAA rule changes would allow for USA Basketball to identify "elite" high school prospects would be allowed to hire agents for their senior year in case they were going to skip college. ESPN reported last month that front office personnel will be able to scout the USA Basketball under-16 national camps.

Still, not all owners are ready to eliminate the one-and-done rule.

"You could argue that in the pure self-interest of the NBA, we're better being at 19 or 20," Silver said. "If you ask an NBA GM who has to scout those players and make a really difficult decision on who they should draft, in many cases, they would much rather see that player having competed against top-notch competition in college for two years or even three years than just in high school, where it's more difficult to tell."