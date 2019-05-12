Steph and Seth Curry's Parents Have to Pick Who to Root for in Western Conference Finals

You'll be surprised at how Steph and Seth Curry's parents will decide who to cheer for in the Western Conference finals.

By Jenna West
May 12, 2019

The Western Conference finals will be a family affair this year.

Steph and Seth Curry will become the first set of brothers to ever play each other in the NBA conference finals. They will face off when the Warriors and Trail Blazers meet up in the Western Conference finals. While we might witness some sibling rivalry on the court, we assume their parents won't want to show any favoritism in the stands.

After the Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in the conference semifinals on Sunday, ESPN's Rachel Nichols asked Sonya and Dell Curry how they will choose to root for their children in the next stage of the playoffs. The two gave the only logical answer that could exist.

The Curry's said they will flip a coin to decide which son each will cheer for and wear his gear. Honestly, that doesn't sound like a bad approach.

Golden State will host Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 14 at Oracle Arena. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

