The Western Conference finals will be a family affair this year.

Steph and Seth Curry will become the first set of brothers to ever play each other in the NBA conference finals. They will face off when the Warriors and Trail Blazers meet up in the Western Conference finals. While we might witness some sibling rivalry on the court, we assume their parents won't want to show any favoritism in the stands.

After the Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets in the conference semifinals on Sunday, ESPN's Rachel Nichols asked Sonya and Dell Curry how they will choose to root for their children in the next stage of the playoffs. The two gave the only logical answer that could exist.

The Curry's said they will flip a coin to decide which son each will cheer for and wear his gear. Honestly, that doesn't sound like a bad approach.

Seth & Steph Curry will be the first brothers to ever play each other in an NBA conference finals. Sonya & Dell Curry told me their plan is to literally flip a coin to split which kid to root for/which parent wears which team’s gear. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 12, 2019

Golden State will host Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 14 at Oracle Arena. Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.