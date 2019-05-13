Report: Sixers Head Coach Brett Brown Will Return After Round Two Exit

Sixers star Joel Embiid said rumors surrounding Brown's job security were "bulls---" on Monday.

By Michael Shapiro
May 13, 2019

Brett Brown will return as the Sixers head coach in 2019-20, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Brown met with Philadelphia's managing partner Josh Harris and general manager Elton Brand on Monday. Harris told Wojnarowski that Brown will return next season on Monday night. 

Brown led Philadelphia to the second round of the East playoffs in 2018-19 before losing to Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors in Game 7. He is 178–314 in six seasons with the Sixers, but has won 50-plus games in each of the last two seasons. 

Sixers center Joel Embiid voiced his support for Brown on Monday.

"I heard about all these rumors and I just thought it was bulls---," Embiid told the media. "He's done a fantastic job. He's been there through everything and then this year I think he grew even more as a coach. He learned. We all learned."

Philadelphia was eliminated in the second round of the East playoffs in 2018. The Sixers have not reached the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001. 

