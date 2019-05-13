Joel Embiid does not want to hear chatter about coach Brett Brown potentially getting fired.

After owner Josh Harris said it would be "very problematic" if the 76ers didn't advance further in the playoffs this season than they did last year, there have been questions about Brown's job security.

Despite being with Philadelphia for six seasons and guiding the team to its first back-to-back 50-win seasons since the 1980s (1979-80 until 1985-86), Brown has been rumored to end up on the chopping block depending on how Philadelphia's season ended after going all out by trading for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

When speaking with reporters Monday, a day after getting eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Raptors, Embiid shared his support of Brown.

Joel Embiid with a strong defense of Brett Brown as head coach. pic.twitter.com/8IzZT7WSKs — David Murphy (@ByDavidMurphy) May 13, 2019

"I was off social media. I heard about all these rumors and I just thought it was bulls---," Embiid said. "He's done a fantastic job. He's been there through everything and then this year I think he grew even more as a coach. He learned. We all learned."

Brown was asked about his job following Sunday's defeat and he told reporters, "Stuff like that, we've talked internally a lot. The club can respond to that," according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

Embiid was in tears following the heartbreaking, season-ending loss and told reporters, "I can't explain it. It just sucks."

Embiid was drafted by the 76ers following Brown's first season with the club.