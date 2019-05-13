Joel Embiid Walks Off The Court In Tears After Sixers' Game 7 Loss to Raptors

Embiid watched in disbelief as Kawhi Leonard's game-winning basket bounced in and ended the Sixers' championship hopes.

By Kaelen Jones
May 13, 2019

Sixers center Joel Embiid is among the most emotional players in the NBA. When he and his Philadelphia teammates are rolling, the big man is prone to flash big smiles and boast an even bigger personality by raising his arms in celebration and egging on the crowd.

So, considering Embiid's sentiments in times of joy, it makes sense that in times of heartbreak that he openly grieves. And that's exactly what happened following the Sixers' 92–90 loss to the Raptors in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday night. Embiid was in tears after the season-ending defeat, which was decided by Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater that dramatically bounced around the tin before falling.

"After a hard-fought game, I feel like we had a chance," Embiid told reporters. "A lot of things go through your mind. And it sucks. I don't know. I can't explain it. It just sucks."

This marks the second straight season the Sixers were eliminated in the semifinals; last year they fell to the Celtics in five games.

Embiid, physically, did just about everything he could do to keep Philadelphia alive. The 25-year-old All-Star scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 45 minutes.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message