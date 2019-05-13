Sixers center Joel Embiid is among the most emotional players in the NBA. When he and his Philadelphia teammates are rolling, the big man is prone to flash big smiles and boast an even bigger personality by raising his arms in celebration and egging on the crowd.

So, considering Embiid's sentiments in times of joy, it makes sense that in times of heartbreak that he openly grieves. And that's exactly what happened following the Sixers' 92–90 loss to the Raptors in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday night. Embiid was in tears after the season-ending defeat, which was decided by Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater that dramatically bounced around the tin before falling.

"After a hard-fought game, I feel like we had a chance," Embiid told reporters. "A lot of things go through your mind. And it sucks. I don't know. I can't explain it. It just sucks."

Joel Embiid was emotional following the Game 7 loss in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/N5bPgKyhHz — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2019

This marks the second straight season the Sixers were eliminated in the semifinals; last year they fell to the Celtics in five games.

Embiid, physically, did just about everything he could do to keep Philadelphia alive. The 25-year-old All-Star scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 45 minutes.