If you weren't too busy watching Aaron Rodgers on Game of Thrones Sunday, then you likely saw what Kawhi Leonard did to the 76ers.

With the score tied at 90 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference second-round series, Leonard hit an improbable game-winning buzzer beater that bounced off the rim multiple times to create the perfect amount of suspense before dropping through the net.

But as good as the moment was, it could always get a little bit better.

Here is the better.

The only thing that could have made this cooler is if it were from 40-feet away.