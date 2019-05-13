Zion Williamson Never Considered Sitting Out Season After Shoe-Breaking Incident, Injury

Williamson was injured just over 30 seconds into a contest against North Carolina, sparking debate over whether the potential No. 1 pick should sit out the remainder of his lone season at Duke.

By Kaelen Jones
May 13, 2019

When Zion Williamson burst through his shoe and injured his knee during Duke's contest against North Carolina in February, it sparked a national debate over whether the potential 2019 No. 1 pick should consider sitting out for the rest of his lone season with the Blue Devils. But apparently, Williamson never had plans of missing time.

During an interview with SLAM Magazine, Williamson recounted the incident, explaining that he initially thought that he'd be able to play through the knee injury. He added that he "broke down" when his mother and younger brother joined him in the locker room following the incident.

What Williamson said he didn't anticipate was the nationwide discussion that would ensue. "I thought it’d be a Grade-1 knee sprain, be back in two-to-three weeks, he said. "Just leave it at that."

"That one hurt," Williamson continued. "Every time I turned the TV on, it’s showing that clip and telling me whether I should play or not play. Like, I’m not gonna let nobody else tell me what to do with my life. That’s never gonna happen. I knew I was coming back the whole time."

Williamson did eventually return to the Blue Devils and helped them earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament to advance to the Elite Eight, where they were defeated by Michigan State.

"I appreciate the input," Williamson said. "I really do. But I made a commitment to my brothers, so if I was to sit out, that’d be very selfish on my part."

